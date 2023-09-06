Satellite footage shows Storm Lee as weather system expected to become hurricane
Satellite footage shows Storm Lee as weather system expected to become hurricaneZoom Earth
Satellite footage shows Storm Lee as weather system expected to become hurricaneZoom Earth
A cold front will slice through Ontario and Quebec's extreme heat and humidity Wednesday, bringing the threat for some hazardous storms before it brings cooler conditions
Here’s what’s developing in the tropics.
Heat, humidity and a trigger mechanism - all critical ingredients available for severe storm potential across Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday
Severe weather makes its way through northern Ontario Tuesday, bringing potent thunderstorms and relief from the heat in its wake
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Lee formed Tuesday in the Atlantic Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean by the weekend, forecasters said. The storm was located some 1,230 miles (1,980) kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles Tuesday night. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was forecast to strengthen into an “extremely da
“I’m still feeling pretty overwhelmed by the experience.”
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Lee churned through the open waters of the Atlantic on Wednesday and was expected to develop into a hurricane as it approached the Caribbean. The storm was located about 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center. Current projections show it not making landfall but passing j
A selection of the winning images from the 2023 Bird Photographer of the Year award.
ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. As of 8 a.m. Pacific time, Hilary was located about 220 miles (350 kilometers) south-southeast of San Diego, the National Hurricane Center reported. Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph
It’s the unofficial end of the summer, but we’re in the midst of this summer’s hottest stretch as temperatures climb into the 30s across Ontario
It’s the second grizzly killed in a “surprise, close encounter” in Montana in less than a week.
Southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario will be under the threat of severe thunderstorms throughout the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday.
Alberta Fish and Wildlife is reporting that a moose — which they say was in a state of stress and exhaustion due to people taking photos of it — has died. A cow moose seen wandering along residential streets in southeast Calgary attracted a lot of attention on the holiday weekend.The calls to police started around 1:30 p.m. Sunday from the Riverbend area as people noticed the moose making its way south through several districts bordering the Bow River valley. And according to Sgt. Chris Martin,
Tropical Storm Lee formed Tuesday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week.
Biscuit, a 100-year-old African spurred tortoise, was reunited with his family after he was found in distress in a waterway.
African Parks plans a decade-long rewilding project to help preserve a near-threatened subspecies.
The giraffe who gave birth to the calf was a first-time mother, Sacramento Zoo officials said.
British Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused "very aggressive fire activity" on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone. The service says the area covering the Vanderhoof and Fort St. James fire zone saw less humidity than expected, coupled with hot temperatures and strong winds over the long weekend. The wildfire service says the conditions increased fire behaviour in the region, spurring evacuation orders and alerts in rural areas by the Reg
After three evacuations in two years, Shari Caudron says she's starting to see herself as a "professional evacuee."Caudron left her home in Hay River, N.W.T., in August when the government told her to because of the threat of wildfire. She left behind a house, her job, and — most important — family and friends. "It's really the only reason I'm in the North, for the people," she told CBC News. But recently, she started browsing real estate listings; finding many comfortable, affordable properties
Lee is forecast to be a hurricane within a couple of days and will likely become a major hurricane by Friday