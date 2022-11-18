Satellite Depicts 'Thundersnow' as Winter Storm Crosses Great Lakes

Satellite imagery captured flashes of lightning and “thundersnow” as bands of heavy lake-effect snow swept over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Thursday, November 17, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA).

Snow was falling at a rate of two to three inches per hour off Lake Erie on Thursday night making for “extremely difficult travel” in some areas, the National Weather Service (NWS) said,

Ahead of the storm, on November 16, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for parts of New York. She urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

The heavy lake-effect would continue through November 18, the NWS said. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful