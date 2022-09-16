Satellite Captures Lightning as Tropical Storm Fiona Impacts Caribbean

Timelapse satellite imagery captured flashes of lightning within Tropical Storm Fiona as it moved westwards over the Caribbean Sea on Friday, September 16.

The US National Hurricane Center on Friday said heavy rain and sustained winds of up to 74 mph would hit Caribbean islands from Friday afternoon throughout the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, the US Embassy in the Bahamas said the tropical storm was “currently impacting the Leeward Islands” and was "expected to spread westward over the weekend. Credit: CIRA via Storyful