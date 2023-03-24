Satellite Captures Lightning Flashes Across Oklahoma as Thunderstorms Move Through

Timelapse imagery from a weather satellite shows multiple flashes of lightning across Oklahoma on Thursday, March 23, as severe thunderstorms moved across the region.

Video posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University shows the storm move across Oklahoma over a five-hour period on Thursday evening. Lightning is depicted as blue flashes.

The National Weather Service issued multiple flash flood warnings for the area. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful