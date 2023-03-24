Satellite Captures Lightning Flashes Across Oklahoma as Thunderstorms Move Through

Storyful

Timelapse imagery from a weather satellite shows multiple flashes of lightning across Oklahoma on Thursday, March 23, as severe thunderstorms moved across the region.

Video posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University shows the storm move across Oklahoma over a five-hour period on Thursday evening. Lightning is depicted as blue flashes.

The National Weather Service issued multiple flash flood warnings for the area. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Snowy, icy storm knocking on Ontario’s door to start the weekend

    Get ready for another round of travel issues across parts of Ontario this weekend as a robust storm crosses the border.

  • Dam in northern Arizona overflows, flooding the valley and prompting evacuations

    A dam in northern Arizona has burst its banks, flooding the valley and prompting evacuationsYavapai County Flood Control District

  • Another California reservoir just spilled for the first time in decades

    The popular South County lake last spilled in 1998.

  • 50 million people under severe weather alert after California tornadoes, mudslides

    More than 50 million people across a large swath of the nation were on alert Thursday for tornados, large hail, damaging winds and flooding after a severe weather outbreak spawned by a "bomb cyclone" in California moved east, leaving a wake of destruction from mudslides, tree-toppling gusts and the largest twister to hit the Los Angeles area in 40 years. Residents of Texas and Oklahoma and up to Pennsylvania are bracing for large hail, flooding and tornadoes Thursday night. The wild weather system is the same one that blew in from the Pacific Ocean in Northern California as a "bomb cyclone," packing powerful winds that toppled more than 700 trees in San Francisco and killed at least five people in the Bay Area who were either struck by falling limbs or uprooted trees, officials said.

  • 5 killed, train derailed as 'bomb cyclone' hits California

    A "bomb cyclone" is wreaking havoc across an already soaked California, killing at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area, including four hit by falling trees or limbs, officials said. A dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure triggered the so-called bomb cyclone that swept in from the Pacific Ocean and clobbered the San Francisco area. The storm packed heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 90 mph that knocked down trees, blocking major roadways and highways, officials said.

  • Spring kick off to bring 20 mm rain and 20 cm snow to Ontario and Quebec

    Spring may feel like it’s on hold for many in Ontario and parts of southern Quebec this weekend as another messy system brings more rain, snow, and ice to the provinces.

  • Elusive creature scurries along Oregon riverside during ‘rare’ sighting, photos show

    This animal hasn’t been seen past the Wallowa Mountains in 30 years, wildlife officials say

  • Red tide is concentrating on Florida's gulf coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • Rising floodwaters lead to more evacuation orders in Arizona

    Some evacuation orders were lifted while others remained Wednesday as heavy rains began to dissipate in northern Arizona, but flooding threats lingered. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials said residents in Sedona could go home after determining that Oak Creek waters had gone down enough but said they should still be prepared to evacuate if needed. Meanwhile, residents in one area of Camp Verde were told to evacuate because of flooding in low-lying areas along the Verde River.

  • 'Catastrophic level of water': Central California battles farmland flooding

    As the snowpack on the Sierra Nevada mountains melts, flooding in the Central Valley will remain a concern for weeks and months to come, experts say. There has been a "catastrophic level of water," Tricia Stever Blattler, executive director of the Tulare County Farm Bureau, which represents more than 1,100 farms and ranches in the San Joaquin Valley county, told ABC News. "We're still just experiencing so much more water in these storms than can possibly be held back by these dams," she said, calling this a "50-year event."

  • 22 million at risk of flooding from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania; severe storms threaten South

    The stormy weather pattern across much of the United States shows no signs of abating over the next couple of days as we head into the weekend.

  • Clean electricity grid, new tax credits will be among highlights of federal budget

    OTTAWA — Canada's push for a zero-emission electricity grid will get a significant funding boost in the federal budget on March 28, including with new tax credits expected to encourage the development of renewable power sources like wind and solar. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has expressed an intention to limit new spending in this budget, amid the inflationary worries and affordability pressures on most Canadians. But she also has made clear Canada can't hold back too much on clean techn

  • The 17 longest-range electric cars you can buy in 2023, from the Lucid Air to the BMW i4

    The longest range electric cars with at least 300 miles of range include the Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6, and Tesla Model Y, according to the EPA.

  • The Northern Lights may still shine across Canada tonight

    After an absolutely amazing display of the Aurora Borealis stretched across Canada Thursday night, the Northern Lights may return tonight.

  • Northern California Farmers losing tens of thousands of dollars in produce due to storm damage

    The spring season rolled in with a loss at the Azolla Farm in Pleasant Grove as the winter storms ravaged their crops. Scrivner Hoppe-Glosser, who has been a farmer for 12 years, shared photos and videos of his flooded farm, which he says stayed consistently underwater for 20 days. "We estimate the loss from the floods [is] about $35,000 and that's on the low end, " Hoppe-Glosser said.

  • Football-sized goldfish cloning themselves in B.C., Ontario waters

    The fish pose a threat to native species.

  • Blizzard conditions possible as snowy storm scrapes the East Coast

    A strengthening storm will bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of Atlantic Canada through Saturday.

  • California Resident Surveys Storm Damage at Carpinteria State Beach

    Stormy weather, including strong winds and heavy rain, continued in parts of southern California on Wednesday, March 22, the National Weather Service warned.Footage captured by Marissa Tinoco-Hernandez shows storm damage at Carpinteria State Beach, a protected beach in Santa Barbara County, on Tuesday afternoon.Local media reported multiple residences were damaged at a mobile home park due to the severe weather. On Wednesday, the NWS said they would visit the area to determine whether the damage was caused by “a possible land-spout tornado.”A flood watch would remain in place into late Wednesday afternoon, the NWS said. Credit: Marissa Tinoco-Hernandez via Storyful

  • Illinois Zoo Welcomes New Silverback Gorilla

    Brookfield Zoo’s latest addition, a silverback gorilla named Jontu, is ready to meet the public following his move from Saint Louis Zoo in February.Jontu, a 26-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been acclimatizing to his new home since his arrival in early February, according to the zoo.Over the past few weeks, Jontu was given access to his habitat while the section was closed to guests, allowing him to meet the other members of the gorilla group: Binti, 35; Koola, 28; Kamba,18; Nora, 9; and Ali, 4.According to staff at Brookfield Zoo, the nearly 500-pound ape has been enlisted to maintain harmony within the group, as silverbacks are known to do.“Guests may notice Jontu, sitting away from the others a lot of the time, but he is very attentive and aware of where other members of the troop are and monitors them, always looking out for their best interest,” said Tim Sullivan, interim director of primate care.Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, with an estimated 300,000 western lowland gorillas found throughout Western Equatorial Africa. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful

  • Spring melt in Whitehorse could bring more landslides, geologist says

    The snow in Whitehorse has been steadily melting over the last week or so — and that's got some people eyeing the escarpment and wondering about the potential for more landslides this year. "It's definitely the time to start paying attention and make plans for the spring," said Jeff Bond, head of surficial geology for the Yukon Geological Survey. "We're going to start to see... the snowpack start to penetrate into the ground, and you know, become a part of that groundwater table — which is reall