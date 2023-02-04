Sask. child lends Connor Bedard socks | The Moment
An 11-year-old Yorktown, Sask., hockey player lent a pair of socks to Connor Bedard after the World Juniors champion forgot his at home.
An 11-year-old Yorktown, Sask., hockey player lent a pair of socks to Connor Bedard after the World Juniors champion forgot his at home.
This is what happens when chute climbing goes wrong. Thankfully he was fine!
‘She tried her best but can’t get help ... [p]lease don’t abuse me,’ the note read
"Dirty Dancing Star" Jennifer Grey called Gwen Shamblin Lara, the late faith-based diet founder, "the voice of anorexia."
Change doesn't have to be bad.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's oldest daughter, 8-year-old James, joined her dad at the Jan. 29 Wrexham Match
SUNRISE, Fla. — Elias Pettersson provided the Vancouver Canucks with a rare memorable moment in an otherwise forgettable season. Away from the rink, Sidney Crosby took a plunge and Nick Suzuki registered his first birdie of the year. The NHL's all-star skills competition featured the classic events Friday — with a sprinkle of South Florida. Pettersson won the hardest shot event with a blast off the lanky centre's stick that registered 103.2 miles per hour, beating out Alex Ovechkin and three oth
Check out the results from the official Bellator 290 fighter weigh-ins, which features heavyweight champ Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko.
Don Cherry came to Alexander Ovechkin's defence recently, stating that people should "leave him alone" amid criticism over his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah clapped back at MLB Network analyst Anthony Recker after he implied the pitcher should lose weight.
The Blue Jays extended several non-roster invites to 2023 spring training. Here are the most interesting names of the bunch.
VANCOUVER — Lopsided losses. A heavily critiqued coaching change. Jerseys on the ice. Vancouver Canucks faithful have seen it all during yet another disappointing season — and several say they're frustrated not only with the on-ice performance, but with a lack of answers from the team's front office. “We’re stuck in a state of perpetual mediocrity and it’s extremely frustrating because hope is disappearing," said fan Andrew Melo. Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, the Canucks vowed to make a playoff
Patriots owner Robert Kraft told CNN that not only him, but also New England fans want the team to sign newly retired Tom Brady to a one-day contract.
Rob Gronkowski opened up to PEOPLE about his longtime friendship with Tom Brady and mentioned one specific prank during their time on the New England Patriots
One of the hottest topics in Hollywood lately is the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic and its fellow semaglutide, obesity drug Wegovy. "The Hollywood trend is concerning," Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, tells PEOPLE.
TORONTO — Saskatchewan Roughriders Darnell Sankey and Anthony Lanier II will be among the CFL players entering the league's negotiation window this weekend. Sankey, a middle linebacker, and Lanier, a defensive lineman, are both slated to become CFL free agents Feb. 14. They could still re-sign with Saskatchewan but, according to two league sources, neither will before Sunday when the negotiation window opens. Sankey, 28, registered a CFL-leading 120 tackles last season, his first with Saskatchew
NASCAR will descend on Los Angeles to kick off the 2023 Cup Series season for a second-straight year. Here’s a quick refresher on offseason story lines, venue details, TV info and more.
The last time Roger Federer visited Wimbledon – in late November – he was denied entry by an overzealous security guard who wanted to see his membership card.
HoopsHype breaks down some of the biggest All-Star snubs for the 2022-23 season.
The Australian driver talked to Stephen Colbert about the fandom spurred by Netflix's "Drive to Survive."
Looking ahead to the second half of the 2022-23 NHL season, check out our latest batch of fantasy waiver wire suggestions.