Sarasota deputy involved shooting

STORY: "I haven't seen destruction of this scale, I find it very difficult to put into words" said Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in an interview with Reuters, adding many crops that provided much of the population's livelihoods had been wiped out.Pakistan would this week launch an appeal asking United Nations member states to contribute to relief efforts, Bhutto-Zardari said, and the country needed to look at how it would handle the longer term impacts of climate change.The foreign minister said that although Pakistan contributes “negligible amounts to the overall carbon footprint ... we are devastated by climate disasters such as these time and time again, and we have to adapt within our limited resources, in whatever way we can, to live in this new environment."