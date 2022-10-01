Sarasota County Sheriff's Office urges evacuation for neighborhood at risk of flooding after possible levee break

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said a notification was sent out around 3 a.m. that indicated a possible levee break in the Hidden River community. The sheriff's office said it was issued countywide, but the compromise of the levee will only impact homes on the east side of the Hidden River Community, a neighborhood east on Fruitville Road. Deputies are going door-to-door to let residents in that area know about possible flooding. Deputies advised residents to consider evacuation. The sheriff's office said for additional clarification this will not impact any other areas in Sarasota County, including Venice or North Port. https://www.abcactionnews.com/weather/hurricane/hurricane-ian-live-blog-latest-impacts-across-tampa-bay