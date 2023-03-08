Saranac moves on in Class B regional after win over the Wildcats
Saranac moves on in Class B regional after win over the Wildcats
Saranac moves on in Class B regional after win over the Wildcats
Sports trivia was not the forte of these "Jeopardy!" contestants. Could you solve these clues that all three players bombed on Thursday's episode?
Cameron Smith, the reigning champion of the Players Championship, has threatened to turn up here as a paying member of crowd this week, despite being banned from the PGA Tour's flagship event.
“I was just taken back, I couldn’t believe It happened.”
The UFC president said ‘a lot of s***’ has gone down between the fighters on the set of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’
Richard Williams told the TV show "Good Morning Britain" that Smith was justified in slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Here's a look at who has had strong starts or tougher times in the early going after the NHL trade deadline.
Jared Goff and Christen Harper first met on a dating app and are now engaged
The Astros may be the favorites to repeat as World Series champions in 2023. What other teams will be in the running?
When did it become a legal requirement for all major sporting broadcasts to begin with a portentous poem? This was the inevitable opening to Sky Sports’ coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix, kicking off its 11th year of coverage and 90 minutes of pre-race froth with something for everyone.
LONDON, Ont. — Canada skip Brad Gushue has been dealing with some lower-body discomfort over the first few days at the Tim Hortons Brier. He admits he "probably overdid it" at a team training camp ahead of this week's Canadian men's curling championship. "We'll manage it throughout the week and hopefully it gets better and better," Gushue said. This is the first competitive event for the St. John's, N.L.-based team since mid-January. Gushue didn't need to play in the recent provincial championsh
Allegations of sexual harassment. Michael Irvin pulled from Super Bowl. Willie McGinest's alleged assault. What is happening at the NFL Network?
The pair reportedly met after Popper trained the Queen of Pop's son, David Banda, at his NYC boxing gym
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ross Chastain‘s daring last-lap thrash will forever be memorialized in NASCAR lore. Chastain visited the historic 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Tuesday, climbed into a Kubota forklift and helped remove part of the SAFER barrier in Turns 3 and 4, the site of his famed ‘Hail Melon‘ move that propelled him into […]
NEWARK, N.J. — Maple Leafs centre Ryan O'Reilly will be out of action for a while. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters following Monday's practice the centre, acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster trade last month, suffered a broken finger in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks and will be placed on long-term injured reserve. A player put on LTIR must miss at least 10 games and 24 days. Keefe added Leafs captain John Tavares will be held out of the lineup with a
Reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix as Fernando Alonso claims stunning podium and Max Verstappen cruises to victory - but Christian Horner errs on side of caution ahead of Saudi Arabia
"I'm asking to fight as soon as possible."
Everything you need to know ahead of the tournament in Florida
A video shared on Instagram showed the Grizzlies point guard holding a gun in a nightclub
If the 2022 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was a shock for Mercedes, then what is this year’s showing? Last year the eight-time consecutive constructor champions began Formula One’s new era with their worst car in a decade. Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth, 0.68sec adrift of pole position. 12 months later, after all the trials of 2022, the lead Mercedes of George Russell was 0.63sec off the pace: an improvement of just five hundredths of a second.
‘If it’s the Rock, I run,’ joked the presenter