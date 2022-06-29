Saranac Lake Shooting 6pm June 29

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
With a deft swing of a drip torch, Joe Gilchrist ignited sagebrush near Savona this spring, just northwest of Kamloops. B.C. In seconds, an angry crackle grows into a tongue of orange flame, fluorescent against the dusty landscape of the Skeetchestn Indian Reserve in central B.C. Gilchrist — a fire keeper — sets fires to fight wildfires and "cleanse" the land. He is one of about 20 members of the growing Interior Salish Firekeepers Society and part of a growing movement. Indigenous knowledge kee
An Indigenous academic says she was unlawfully detained by police after she faced racial discrimination from medical staff at a hospital in Sudbury, Ont., according to a recently filed $300,000 lawsuit. Tasha Beeds, of nêhiyaw, Scottish-Métis, and Bajan ancestry, said Sudbury police detained her under the provincial Mental Health Act and forced her to return to the Health Sciences North hospital, the lawsuit against the hospital and the police alleged. Beeds left the hospital after she overheard
Witnesses describe chaos as shootout between wanted man and officers unfolds at busy intersection
The man was accused of killing his brother near Cincinnati last week, according to police.
A woman was found dead inside a black SUV that had crashed on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.
Montreal police announced Wednesday they have arrested a second person in the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old girl last year. Cmdr. Paul Verreault, head of the Montreal police service's major crimes division, said a 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the February 2021 killing of Meriem Boundaoui. Police believe the suspect arrested Wednesday and Salim Touaibi, who was arrested Monday, were "directly involved" in the shooting, Verreault told reporters Wedne
OTTAWA — Former public safety minister Bill Blair was asked yet again Wednesday about whether his government interfered in the investigation into the April 2020 shooting spree in Nova Scotia — a question that has grabbed political attention in Ottawa for over a week. Blair and the Prime Minister's Office are accused of pressuring RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to release details about the type of weapons used by the gunman, with two RCMP officials alleging Lucki told them that information was co
Russia's first major international debt default in over a century, which Washington said became a fact on Monday, follows months of co-ordinated Western sanctions that left Moscow with cash but no access to the international financial network. At around 11.30 p.m. (2230 GMT) on Feb. 25, the day after Russian troops entered Ukraine, European Union experts in Brussels said a set of sanctions they had worked on for days, or the "Big Package" as they called it, was ready. Just before midnight, the European Commission announced https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2022/02/25/russia-s-military-aggression-against-ukraine-eu-imposes-sanctions-against-president-putin-and-foreign-minister-lavrov-and-adopts-wide-ranging-individual-and-economic-sanctions the measures.
Iowa Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier now wants to be called by his middle name: Jackson.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow was not in diplomatic contact with Canada and Germany over repairs to a turbine which Moscow has cited as its reason for cutting gas flows to Europe via a pipeline. Russia's state-controlled Gazprom has cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels this month, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.
"With today’s decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal precedent and the basic principles of congressional authority and Indian law," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Oklahoma can now prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land.
Canadian police shot dead two men and six officers were wounded during a gunfight at a bank in British Columbia on Tuesday, and nearby homes were evacuated after the discovery of a possible explosive device, police said. Emergency response team members arrived on the scene at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, on Vancouver Island, near the border with the U.S. state of Washington, around 11 a.m. (1800 GMT), law enforcement said. "This remains an ongoing police incident with a heavy police presence in the area," Saanich police said on their website.
A Virginia father died by an apparent suicide after finding his son dead inside his hot car, authorities said. It appears the father accidentally left the 18-month-old in the car for at least three hours on Tuesday, leading to the child's death, Lt. Col. Christopher Hensley of the Chesterfield Police Department said at a news conference.
Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se
TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati
MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon
LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate