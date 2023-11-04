Saranac high school girls' soccer punches ticket to New York state Class B Final Four
Saranac high school girls' soccer punches ticket to New York state Class B Final Four
Saranac high school girls' soccer punches ticket to New York state Class B Final Four
Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April
Bruins star-pest Brad Marchand and ref Wes McCauley drew the ire of Leafs fans once again after defenseman Timothy Liljegren left with a serious injury.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce refused to give an answer when he was asked by a reporter about the L-word and Taylor Swift.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen will line up alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the front row of the grid.
Everton are reportedly in talks regarding Dele Alli with his former club Tottenham, looking for an agreement to waive a fee that could soon kick in.
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
The wind is the course's main defense. Tiger emphasized shot-making and strategic decision-making.
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
Toronto FC began its roster overhaul under new coach John Herdman on Thursday, declining options of goalkeepers Greg Ranjitsingh and Tomás Romero, defender Themi Antonoglou, midfielder Víctor Vázquez and forward CJ Sapong. Defender Cristian Gutierrez is out of contract at the end of the year. And the club has already returned midfielder Franco Ibarra, whose loan from Atlanta expires at the end of the year. Longtime captain Michael Bradley has already left, starting a coaching career in Norway af
Princess Charlotte has the sweetest bond with her family members, Mia and Lena Tindall and you won't believe why. See details.
As the Calgary Flames once again struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the solution to their woes is already with the organization.
Only Mohamed Salah is a guaranteed starter every week for the Reds.
The Meta CEO picked up his MMA hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic
PARIS (AP) — Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Masters on Thursday in a rare scheduling protest, with the fatigued Italian criticizing organizers for failing to give him enough time to rest following an early morning finish in his previous match. “I am sorry to announce that I am withdrawing from today’s match in Bercy,” the fourth-seeded Italian wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain his decision which saw third-round opponent Alex de Minaur get a walkover into the quarterfinals.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her list of players to temper expectations for in Week 9.
A little help from heavy rain at Interlagos made it easier for Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to start this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position. Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen's.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager took the stage to thunderous chants of “M-V-P!, M-V-P!” as the Texas Rangers celebrated the franchise’s first World Series championship Friday. “Really this was truly special, we appreciate all of your support,” Seager, the second-time World Series MVP, said during the ceremony following a two-hour parade along a 2-mile route near the team's ballpark. The team said an estimated 500,000 to 700,000 fans attended the parade, the same estimate given to local medi
Guardiola was seen talking to Erling Haaland after last Sunday’s 3-0 Manchester derby win at Old Trafford.