Saranac high school girls' soccer wins New York Class B Regional Finals
Saranac high school girls' soccer wins New York Class B Regional Finals
Saranac high school girls' soccer wins New York Class B Regional Finals
Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers beating the Clippers in a wild overtime thriller.
Bruins star-pest Brad Marchand and ref Wes McCauley drew the ire of Leafs fans once again after defenseman Timothy Liljegren left with a serious injury.
The NBA legend has two grandchildren: Gigi, 14, and Avery, 12
Former Premier League forward Clinton Morrison said he would have loved the opportunity to play for Manchester United and is "frustrated" watching their current crop of players. After watching their heavy defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, Morrison said some of Erik ten Hag's players "don’t know what it means" to represent the club.
Everton are reportedly in talks regarding Dele Alli with his former club Tottenham, looking for an agreement to waive a fee that could soon kick in.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
The two-time major winner's name disappeared from the league's website, and TGL has confirmed the departure.
Toronto FC began its roster overhaul under new coach John Herdman on Thursday, declining options of goalkeepers Greg Ranjitsingh and Tomás Romero, defender Themi Antonoglou, midfielder Víctor Vázquez and forward CJ Sapong. Defender Cristian Gutierrez is out of contract at the end of the year. And the club has already returned midfielder Franco Ibarra, whose loan from Atlanta expires at the end of the year. Longtime captain Michael Bradley has already left, starting a coaching career in Norway af
The wind is the course's main defense. Tiger emphasized shot-making and strategic decision-making.
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — However Harry Kane imagined preparing for his first “Klassiker” for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund, it probably didn't involve losing to a third-division team. The England captain watched on as an unused substitute as Bayern was knocked out of the German Cup 2-1 by Saarbruecken on Wednesday in one of the competition's biggest ever upsets. Bayern now has to turn it around to play Dortmund on Saturday. It wasn't just an embarrassing loss that knocked Bayern out
As the Calgary Flames once again struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the solution to their woes is already with the organization.
Princess Charlotte has the sweetest bond with her family members, Mia and Lena Tindall and you won't believe why. See details.
PARIS (AP) — Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Masters on Thursday in a rare scheduling protest, with the fatigued Italian criticizing organizers for failing to give him enough time to rest following an early morning finish in his previous match. “I am sorry to announce that I am withdrawing from today’s match in Bercy,” the fourth-seeded Italian wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain his decision which saw third-round opponent Alex de Minaur get a walkover into the quarterfinals.
If the Dodgers ever want to be the same force in October as they are in the regular season, they have to land Shohei Ohtani, the clutch superstar they desperately need.
A little help from heavy rain at Interlagos made it easier for Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to start this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position. Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen's.
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
Just five games into their campaign, it has already been a tale of two seasons for the Raptors.