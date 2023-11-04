Saranac high school girls' soccer wins New York Class B Regional Finals

The Canadian Press

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — However Harry Kane imagined preparing for his first “Klassiker” for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund, it probably didn't involve losing to a third-division team. The England captain watched on as an unused substitute as Bayern was knocked out of the German Cup 2-1 by Saarbruecken on Wednesday in one of the competition's biggest ever upsets. Bayern now has to turn it around to play Dortmund on Saturday. It wasn't just an embarrassing loss that knocked Bayern out