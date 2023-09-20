Saranac High School boys' soccer hands Peru first loss of the season
The World Cup winner was not included on the new roster, but 20 players who signed a letter refusing to play were
A Spanish court has dismissed a lawsuit by disgraced ex-soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales against coach Javier Clemente who had called Rubiales a "dangerous and ambitious guy" seeking "to get rich", qualifying his comments as free speech. In its ruling seen by Reuters on Monday and dated Sept. 1 - amid an unrelated scandal over Rubiales' behaviour at the Women's World Cup last month - the Madrid court said that "we are dealing with a pure exercise of the right to freely express an opinion about a person who, moreover, is a public figure". Rubiales declined to comment, and Clemente, who was Spain national men's team coach during the 1990s, was not available for comment.
SpaceX showed a goat illustration at its Starbase spaceport which caught the attention of Haddington Town AFC. It invited Elon Musk to buy the club.
Embattled head coach Mike Babcock's phone-related stunts extended beyond just his team's players, apparently.
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. owes a slew of top-ranking sports teams and leagues millions of dollars. In a preliminary list filed by the sports drink company which obtained creditor protection last week, BioSteel details more than $439 million in amounts owed to a range of businesses including manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Of the sports entities listed, the National Hockey League's merchandising and licensing affiliate NHL Enterprises is the top creditor with
Parsons was on his show “The Edge with Micah Parsons” and discussed his admiration for Colorado and Deion Sanders and his disgust at the late-hit Travis Hunter suffered.
UFC heavyweight Mohammed Usman speaks to BBC Sport about how personal tragedy fuels him and why he has to "embrace the emotions".
After getting swept by the Rangers last week, the schedule seemed to be working against the Blue Jays. That's no longer the case.
On a historic draft day for the PWHL, Montreal came away with some of the biggest names available to supplement an already excellent core.
The best F1 race of the season, and an excellent showcase for one of the best all-round sports packages on telly at the moment, Sky’s coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix had a bit of everything and was the stand-out sporting TV event of the weekend.
Toronto FC leaves for Florida on Tuesday for a mid-week game at Inter Miami, wondering whether Lionel Messi will be waiting at DRV PNK Stadium. After leading Miami to the Leagues Cup title and the U.S. Open Cup final, the Argentine star has sat out the last two MLS games. Miami coach Gerardo (Tata) Martino said the decision to hold out Messi was “because he has muscular fatigue and it was prudent to leave him.” Martino told reporters Friday he will avoid overworking the 36-year-old Messi during
Great Britain will play Novak Djokovic’s Serbia in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga in November.
Here is a ranking of teams mentioned on The Lowe Post based on their chances of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.
DENVER (AP) — Jerry Rosburg isn't walking through that door to save the Denver Broncos' head coach from himself like he did a year ago. When the Broncos jumped out to a 21-3 lead against Washington on Sunday, it seemed the safest of bets that coach Sean Payton would improve to 73-0, including playoffs, when his teams held a lead of 18 points or more. Russell Wilson's teams in Seattle had never blown that big of a lead. Denver's defense had sacked Sam Howell three times, rookie speedsters Marvin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructure of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives him a substantial boost in pay over the next four seasons, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the contract. Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott, who has helped to represent Mahomes going back to his draft year, told ESPN that he
Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam believes Manchester United are not currently playing in a way that reflects the club's history and DNA. "I want to see them free-flowing, speed on the wings, being aggressive and making it hard."
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 2. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
The top four remain unchanged, but our latest NFL power rankings feature some movement up high, including the Saints and Steelers rising.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Chubb has spent the better part of a decade as the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns. There is no player more respected in the locker room. No player more committed on the field. All of which made the sight of the star running back being carted off in the second quarter of a 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night — his left knee shredded, his season over — gut-wrenching. “It (freaking) hurts,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. The 27-year-old four-time Pro Bowler ha
Jordan Spieth missed out on the Ryder Cup scouting trip to Marco Simone outside Rome, and for good reason. Spieth posted on social media that his wife gave birth to a girl named Sophie. Spieth, a three-time major champion, will be making his fifth appearance in the Ryder Cup, tied with Rickie Fowler for most on the U.S. team.