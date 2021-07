The Canadian Press

Toronto FC suffered a blow Tuesday with news that forward Ayo Akinola is out for the season after injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in Canada's 1-0 loss to the U.S. on Sunday at the Gold Cup. Canada Soccer, meanwhile, confirmed that fellow striker Cyle Larin, injured in the same game, is also out of the CONCACAF Championship with an unspecified leg injury. Akinola exited the game at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City in the 24th minute with Larin following him off the pitch i