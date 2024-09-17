Saquon Barkley talks about crucial dropped pass in loss vs. Falcons
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley talks about crucial dropped pass in loss vs. Atlanta Falcons.
Kirk Cousins came up with the clutch drive for a win when the Falcons needed it.
A.J. Brown was downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Eagles got a big win to start the season.
Everyone noticed players from both teams slipping on the field in Brazil.
The Chiefs have two narrow wins and some key injuries.
The Cowboys gave up six straight touchdown drives in their blowout loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Christian and Alexis react to Arsenal’s big win in the North London Derby. Then Christian and Alexis welcome on Wiso Vasquez and Amelia Lopez to chat MLS. Later, Christian and Alexis talk Trinity Rodman’s case to be the new face of the NWSL.
Tyler Van Dyke went down on the first drive of Wisconsin's loss to Alabama on Saturday afternoon.
Isiah Pacheco has a fractured bone in his calf and will miss at least four weeks.
If you want Williams to operate in structure, you have to provide the structure he can trust. That’s not what happened vs. the Texans, and it’s why he’s exiting Week 2 without a TD scored and a pair of ugly passing performances.
“When that line gets crossed, we simply can’t let that happen in pro football.”
Young will continue to start for Carolina. Is it the right decision for Young or the Panthers?
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career in the opening two possessions of the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that center Josh Myers vomited on the ball during a second-quarter play, preventing quarterback Malik Willis from making a throw.
Cooper Kupp was seen in a walking boot after their loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Nearly 30% of users in Yahoo Sports survivor pools picked the Ravens to beat the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Justin Jefferson, who hauled in a wild 97-yard touchdown catch in the first half, left the game early with a quad injury.
The Jets' running backs helped save the day as New York improved to 1-1.
There was Week 1's surrender cobra moment after Levis threw a late pick-6 to seal a loss to the Bears. Week 2 produced another head-scratcher in the early season,
The 49ers turned over on downs near the Minnesota end zone, giving Darnold a chance to extend the lead with a beautiful touchdown pass.