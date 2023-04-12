Saquon Barkley shows how the NFL evaluates RBs has changed | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald talk about what Saquon Barkley not signing the Giants’ franchise tag means for RBs moving forward.
Jorge Soler crushes a game-tying solo home run to left-center field in the top of the 8th inning
Hundreds of guns were handed over to Saskatchewan police services during this year's edition of an annual gun amnesty program. Over a three week period, gun owners were given the chance to turn in unwanted or replica firearms and ammunition, and not face unauthorized possession or careless storage charges. "For every firearm that is turned in, it is one less firearm in the community that could potentially enter the hands of the criminal element," said Cam McBride, Saskatoon Police Service acting
Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
This Leafs fan didn't get to see his favourite players take the ice, but he got an even better experience.
Sports was always going to be the sector where fashionable gender ideology came undone. If males can be females and vice versa, then there is no need to have separate sports categories for men and women. But men and women have different bodies and one doesn’t have to be an endocrinologist to know this.
Olivier (The Canadian Gangster) Aubin-Mercier didn't go crazy with the US$1-million cheque he won with the Professional Fighters League lightweight title in November. Unlike other MMA promotions, the PFL features a regular season and playoffs, culminating in championship bouts with a title and US$1 million on the line. Aubin-Mercier knocked out Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray with one punch in the second round Nov. 25 to claim both prizes at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The 34-y
It's disturbing watching some NHL players resist Pride Night celebrations, which are meant to show the LGBTQ community they're not alone.
Alex Pereira isn't too fazed with Israel Adesanya's actions after he was knocked out by him.
American pro surfer Sara Taylor was punched in the head during a dispute with several men at a beach in Bali, Indonesia, footage from the incident shows.Footage recorded by Taylor’s friend Charlie McHarg shows Taylor in the water off Pandawa Beach.According to Taylor, who gave an interview to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Brazilian surfer Joao Paulo Azevedo punched her in the back of the head after she and a friend of Azevedo’s dropped in on the same wave.Footage from the incident shows Taylor, in a green T-shirt, and a man in a white T-shirt both attempting to surf the same wave. Taylor pushes him off to prevent a collision.After the incident, Azevedo can be seen paddling towards Taylor before striking at her head.Further footage, recorded by McHarg, shows the altercation continuing on the beach, with several men rounding on Taylor and Charlie. Profanities are exchanged before the footage cuts off.In a video included in Globo’s report, Azevedo apologized for the incident, but also claimed that the footage shared by Taylor was edited and did not show the entire altercation.“Yesterday’s disastrous event occurred due to a disagreement where I was also attacked, disrespected and insulted by the couple, even though I was convinced that nothing justifies my attitude. What I would like is for the entire video to be released, without editing, so that everyone can understand what actually happened,” Azevedo said, according to a machine translation.Taylor told Globo she had reported the incident to police.Quebra Onda, a Brazilian clothing brand, posted on Instagram following the incident that they had ended their partnership with Azevedo, reaffirming their stance against “any and all types of violence, mainly against women”. Credit: Charlie McHarg via Storyful
TORONTO — Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because they forgot their free giveaway, too eager to get their first look at the renovated ballpark. The Blue Jays hosted the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener, making it the first time the stadium had been open to the public since new bars, restaurants and other fan-centric amenities were added to the stands overlooking the outfield. "It's remarkable," said Neil Quenneville, who ha
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have spent 18 months barking at each other. On Aug. 5, they'll meet inside a boxing ring in Dallas.
The most recent claims of cheating only add to a series of negative headlines centered on Bidwill and his Cardinals. He's approaching Dan Snyder territory in the world of bad team owners.
Aaron Boone felt his Yankees were mistreated. Upset over the umpires' handling of a confusing play, Boone was ejected in the first inning Wednesday and New York's manager spent the rest of the game watching from his office as the Yankees rallied for a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in a wild series finale. More than two hours after being tossed, and despite getting a detailed explanation from Major League Baseball officials on what transpired, Boone was still dissatisfied with what resulted in the Yankees falling behind 2-0.
The sample size is small, but Alek Manoah's velocity is down and he's been much less effective with his slider amid the worst three-start stretch of his career.
Anastasia Potapova was criticised by Iga Swiatek after wearing the shirt during Indian Wells
Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane punched teammate Leroy Sane in the face after the team's defeat to Manchester City. Mane, who used to play for Liverpool, and ex-Man City star Sane, were seen arguing on the pitch near the end of Tuesday's Champions League match. Sky Germany said Sane's lip was left bleeding and the pair had to be separated by the other players in the dressing room.
The entire night said so much more than just Manchester City’s dominance over Bayern Munich
Who did USA TODAY Sports NBA expert Jeff Zillgitt select for the league's biggest regular-season awards?
The actor and Wrexham AFC co-owner reportedly purchased a four-bedroom pad in Wales for $1.8 million.
"I'd like to break down the stigma about sitting out for food," one hungry contestant tells EW.