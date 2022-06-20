Sao Paulo Pride Parade Takes Over City Streets

The main street of Sao Paolo, Brazil, transformed into a party as the city held its annual pride parade on June 19.

The 26th yearly parade featured floats carrying Brazilian artists singing for the crowd, including Pabllo Vittar and Luisa Sonza.

This video posted to Twitter by the Sao Paulo state military police shows the parade as seen from a drone above Avenida Paulista. Credit: Polícia Militar do Estado de São Paulo via Storyful

