Santiago strikes out the side
Hector Santiago fans César Hernández for his third strike out in-a-row against the Cleveland lineup in the 7th inning
The Philadelphia 76ers blitzed the host Atlanta Hawks on both ends in the third quarter of Game 3, making a comfortable lead insurmountable and coasting to a 2-1 series lead.
Djokovic figured out how to beat Nadal on clay: play the best tennis of his life.
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam underwent shoulder surgery and will miss five months.
Deep breaths, everybody.
ROME (AP) — Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed Friday just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener. After humiliatingly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy was already back on track with a perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins in 10 matches. Now Roberto Mancini’s team has begun its first major international tournament in five years with a convincing 3-0 win over Turkey. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne both scored after an
The Lakers are looking to get back to championship form, DeMar DeRozan could be on a new team, while the Mavericks need to figure out what to do with Kristaps Porzingis.
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask will have surgery to repair a previously undisclosed torn labrum in his hip.
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon was truly puzzled by a bizarre question following his team's elimination Thursday.
Former Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren was recently relieved of his head coaching duties with the Indiana Pacers and Nick Nurse could be in need of support with his coaching staff.
Alex Tuch isn't considered a star, but he absolutely should be considered a top threat for the powerhouse Golden Knights.
The Utah Jazz are beginning to prove that their regular season success is translating into a legitimate championship run.
William Lou and Blake Murphy look at what a new deal could look like for Gary Trent Jr. and if the Norman Powell trade was a success.
The Sabres reportedly want to 'move on' from captain Jack Eichel and are trying to get ahead of the impending trade fallout but the rebuild that follows in Buffalo will not be easy.
A pair of Colorado Avalanche fans had their flag snatched from them by a belligerent Vegas Golden Knights fan at the end of Game 6, prompting a fight.
Host Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Vegas Golden Knights' series victory over the Colorado Avalanche, and assesses what's next for both teams after the marquee Round 2 matchup.
ATLANTA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 27 points and the Philadelphia 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night and a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Embiid, playing with a cartilage tear in his right knee, added nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots. Tobias Harris had 22 points and Ben Simmons added 18 to help the 76ers end Atlanta's streak of 13 home wins. The 76ers have taken the series lead with back-to-back
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle's light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland Indians past the Mariners 7-0 on Friday night in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019. Civale (9-2) allowed J.P. Crawford's leadoff hit — a grounder that just got past second baseman César Hernández's glove — and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 and r
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a do-it-all gem with right flexor tendinitis, a troubling diagnosis for the New York Mets that clouded a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. DeGrom (6-2) faced the minimum over six innings and ripped a two-run single, giving him five RBIs this season — compared to four earned runs allowed. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner’s 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966. D
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough followed up a rare Tampa Bay complete game with six solid innings and the Rays became the first team to reach 40 wins this season, 4-2 over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Yarbrough (4-3), the first Rays’ pitcher to go the distance in five years in his previous start, gave up two unearned runs and three hits. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who are 21-5 since May 13. Baltimore got a home run from Trey Mancini. Yarbrough struck out six. His com
When the Montreal Canadiens were one goal away from being eliminated in the first round, and then again when they were one goal away from reaching the Stanley Cup semifinals, Cole Caufield set up the overtime winner each time. Caufield was dominating college hockey just two months earlier and suddenly at age 20 had become a key player for the NHL's most storied franchise. Along with Colorado forwards Alex Newhook and Sampo Ranta, and Florida goaltender Spencer Knight, Caufield's success jumping