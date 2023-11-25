Santi Aldama hammers it home

The Canadian Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul's return to Phoenix ended in the second quarter on Wednesday night after the 12-time All-Star was ejected by his old nemesis: referee Scott Foster. The Golden State Warriors guard and Foster have a long, acrimonious history, with the point guard complaining about Foster's officiating for years. The 38-year-old Paul — playing in Phoenix for the first time since being traded from the Suns during the offseason — was ejected with 23.2 seconds left in the second quarter afte