Santee teacher investigated for reportedly showing 'inappropriate' videos in class

Sky News

A former head of the British Army's chemical weapons unit has told Sky News we cannot assume Vladimir Putin will not launch some kind of nuclear attack - and that it could come in several different ways. "After all, he appointed Sergei Surovikin - General Armageddon, as he's known - who I saw very close up in Syria over the last few years." Mr De Bretton-Gordon added that although it would be "crazy" for Moscow to use biological and nuclear weapons, he warned "we need to take them seriously".