Santander's two-run dinger

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Anthony Santander crushes a ball deep to right-center field for a two-run home run, tying the game at 2 in the bottom of the 4th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories