Santa Uses Sign Language to Communicate With Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children

Deaf and hard of hearing children had the opportunity to visit and communicate with Santa using American Sign Language (ASL) at the Gaylord National Resort in Fort Washington, Maryland, on December 12.

“The Washington, DC region has one of the highest concentrations of deaf and hard of hearing people in the nation,” an event spokesperson told Storyful.

“Often children who are deaf cannot fully interact with Santa and enjoy the holiday festivities. As part of [the Gaylord Nation Resort’s] commitment to diversity and inclusion, they were honored to be able to give these children the opportunity to communicate with Santa in their own language, and to provide interpreters at the shows that families could enjoy a complete holiday experience.”

Footage released by the resort shows Deaf Santa Charles interacting with children and families in ASL. In a short interview, he says his Christmas wish is for all deaf children to have equal access. Credit: Gaylord National Resort via Storyful