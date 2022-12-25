Santa undaunted by arctic blast, says NORAD

STORY: "As we know, Santa has been doing that mission for decades. And he's equipped with probably one of the best elements, which is resilience, motivation, to actually get the gift to the kids around the world. So for him, whether it's weather, temperature… It doesn't really matter," said Lieutenant-General Alain Pelletier, the North American Aerospace Defense Command deputy commander, or NORAD, which tracks the yuletide flight.

For 67 years, NORAD, a joint U.S.-Canadian military command based at Peterson Air Force base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has provided images and updates on the legendary figure's worldwide journey along with its main task of monitoring air defenses and issuing aerospace and maritime warnings.

The Santa tracker tradition originated from a 1955 misprint in a Colorado Springs newspaper of the telephone number of a department store for children to call and speak with Santa. The listed number went to what was then known as the Continental Air Defense Command.

An understanding officer took the youngsters' calls and assured them that Santa, also known as Father Christmas or Saint Nick, was airborne and on schedule to deliver presents to good girls and boys, flying aboard his reindeer-powered sleigh.

The Santa tracker goes live at 4 a.m. EST (0900 GMT) on Friday (December 23) on the NORAD website, but interested kids or adults can also download an app or follow Santa's journey on social media sites like Twitter or Facebook.

"Actually, we had over 2 million social followers last year and a 4 billion reach across the globe," NORAD deputy commander Pelletier said.

