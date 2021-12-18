Santa spreads festive cheer to Venezuela's needy

The initiative is part of a gift-giving campaign called "One Toy, One Good News", which was created by a group of local journalists in 2017.

Hector Gonzalez has been dressing up as Santa for 43 years.

He ho, ho, ho'ed his way through the narrow streets of these barrios with bags filled with toys and treats for needy children in the barrio of La Guaria, near the capital.

Since their first gift-giving campaign, "One Toy, One Good News" has delivered over 1,000 presents to underprivileged children.

More than 76% of Venezuela's population faces poverty, according the country's National Survey of Life Conditions.