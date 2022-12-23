Santa speaks before his trip around the world

STORY: "There have been a huge number of letters. The common feature in all of them is that people wish the world to calm down - children and adults alike wish the same," he said, adding, "My wish too, is that the stormy year will turn into a better and more peaceful direction with Christmas."

Wishing everyone a "relaxing, peaceful and happy Christmas", Santa set off in his reindeer-driven sleigh, waving to the crowd as he left.

The grand opening of the Christmas season was officially held on November 19, in the central square of Santa Claus Village, where Santa Claus receives visitors 365 days a year, according to the Rovamiemi tourism website, visitrovaniemi.fi.