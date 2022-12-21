Santa and Mrs. Claus and GCRTA Transit Police spread cheer with holiday trolley
Operation Kid Watch and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Police partnered to have a holiday trolley stop by Monday with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Operation Kid Watch and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Police partnered to have a holiday trolley stop by Monday with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
A gang of drug dealers in Peru get a nasty surprise when Santa and a merry band of elves break down their door, cuff them and seize their merchandise in a highly unusual raid.View on euronews
Fort Worth Police appealed for information after a man was filmed stealing a baby Jesus figure from a local nativity scene in the early hours of Saturday, December 17.Footage posted to Facebook on Tuesday shows a man wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans walking up to the scene at Sundance Square and lifting the baby Jesus into his arms before hopping into a “tan or silver” SUV, prompting authorities to say the suspect probably did not act alone.On Sunday, Sundance Square released photos of the theft on Instagram and said the incident occurred sometime between 2 and 2:20 am.“Not a very WISE MAN to steal from the nativity scene in Sundance Square,” Fort Worth PD said in the post, and asked anyone who may recognize the man to contact them. Credit: Fort Worth Police Department via Storyful
Avengers, assemble...these Lego builds. It doesn't matter if you're a Wakanda warrior or a diehard Iron Man fan, you'll likely find a Marvel Lego set that's right for you. From sets inspired by Marvel Studios' cinematic universe, to comic book callbacks only the nerdiest will appreciate, here are some of Earth's mightiest Lego builds.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday asked a judge to allow him to take a $1.3 million annual salary from the bankrupt parent company of his Infowars' website. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, both went bankrupt in recent months as they owe families of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting a total of $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax. Jones has said he cannot pay those judgments, which came after back-to-back defamation trials in Texas and Connecticut.
I tried red sauces from major and specialty brands like Prego, Classico, and Rao's Homemade to find the best preprepared option at the supermarket.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored at 1:08 of overtime, Sam Montembeault stopped 37 shots and the Montreal Canadiens ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. Montembeault made some tough saves in the third period and the Canadiens controlled the puck for most of the overtime. Hoffman won it by skating up the middle of the ice and beating Karel Vejmelka. Christian Dvorak had a goal against his former team and Cole Caufield also scored for Mont
In an update Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the highway gunman had been arrested in July.
The NFL star and model finalised their divorce in October
A local mom turned TikTok star is giving back in a major way this holiday season.
TikTok-famous dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi came under fire after she insinuated that a creator's skin flare-up was just make-up.
The man was pinned under the car, police said.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a
TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are facing their biggest challenge of Mike Vrabel's five seasons as head coach. A year ago, Vrabel guided the Titans through using an NFL -record 91 players with two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry missing the final nine games to the AFC's No. 1 seed and a 12-5 record. That earned Vrabel the AP NFL Coach of the Year award. This season, they've used 80 different players, and their grip on the AFC South is slipping way. The Titans (7-7) have lost f
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Christian Wood had a season-high 32 points along with 12 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-110 on Friday night. Two of Dallas' top three scorers each had 20 before halftime — the NBA scoring leader Doncic with 23 to 20 for Wood — and combined to make 22 of 35 from the field as Dallas shot 56%. Damian Lillard also had 20 before the break with 21, but finished with 24 to end a four-game streak of at least 35 points tha
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was
Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but