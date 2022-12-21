Santa and Mrs. Claus and GCRTA Transit Police spread cheer with holiday trolley

Storyful

Fort Worth Police appealed for information after a man was filmed stealing a baby Jesus figure from a local nativity scene in the early hours of Saturday, December 17.Footage posted to Facebook on Tuesday shows a man wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans walking up to the scene at Sundance Square and lifting the baby Jesus into his arms before hopping into a “tan or silver” SUV, prompting authorities to say the suspect probably did not act alone.On Sunday, Sundance Square released photos of the theft on Instagram and said the incident occurred sometime between 2 and 2:20 am.“Not a very WISE MAN to steal from the nativity scene in Sundance Square,” Fort Worth PD said in the post, and asked anyone who may recognize the man to contact them. Credit: Fort Worth Police Department via Storyful