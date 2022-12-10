Santa Cruz Warriors vs. South Bay Lakers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Santa Cruz Warriors vs. South Bay Lakers, 12/09/2022
DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l
Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.
If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al
Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun
News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a
"We saw players from Vancouver coming on the ice... they were actually practicing how they would be lifting the Cup and handing [it] off to each other."
Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re
WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a
Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu
CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and Josh Morrissey had two assists to help the Jets win for the seventh time in eight games to move back into first place in the Central Division ahead of idle Dallas. Taylor Raddysh scored midway through the second period as the Blackhawks avoided a third straig
With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — De’Anthony Melton was an LA kid who rooted hard for the Clippers and not that other team in town. Melton sure had more fun beating the Lakers in Philly. Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, Melton scored a career-high 33 points off the bench and the 76ers recovered after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation to beat Los Angeles 133-122 in overtime on Friday night. “We will take the win,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “Usually when you give up a