Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Salt Lake City Stars - Game Highlights

The Canadian Press

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Kerri Einarson's bid for a four-peat is alive and well, but Jennifer Jones is also a win away from rewriting the record books in Canadian women's curling. Six-time national champion Jones booked an express ticket to Sunday's final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts when her Manitoba team beat Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 8-5 in a Saturday night playoff game in Kamloops, B.C. Einarson, winner of three straight Hearts, avoided elimination with a 9-4 victory over Nova Sco