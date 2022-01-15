Santa Cruz Harbor Flooded During Tsunami Advisory for Coastal California

A tsunami advisory was issued for coastal California and nearby regions on Saturday, January 15, after an underwater volcano eruption occurred near Tonga hours prior.

The National Weather Service forecast tsunami waves of one to three feet, which may also coincide with high tide. Low-lying areas such as harbors and shallow waters were expected to see minor to moderate flooding, the agency said.

Video filmed by Karen Madura shows high water levels at Santa Cruz Harbor. Credit: Karen Madura via Storyful