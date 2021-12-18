Santa Cruz County Toys for Tots to retire its sleigh
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Santa Cruz County Toys for Tots to retire its sleigh
Santa Cruz County Toys for Tots to retire its sleigh
As he is still unvaccinated, the Nets have decided to reverse course and allow Kyrie Irving to play on the road.
Recently acquired Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban pulled off some mind-bending sorcery with this absurd stop on Penguins sniper Evan Rodrigues.
As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the league, the NHL has decided to shut down Flames, Panthers and Avalanche games until after the holiday break.
The NFL experienced multiple teams with large COVID-19 outbreaks this week.
An emotional yet peaceful Maurice told media that the Jets needed a new voice.
In a stacked 2021 NBA Draft Class, the race for Rookie of the Year honours is going to come down to the wire. Here's who's leading the way as we approach the new year.
Watson's accounts, such as Instagram and Cash App, reportedly were subject to a signed search warrant from October.
After playing in an empty arena on Thursday, the Canadiens had to postpone their game against the Bruins altogether.
Robin Lehner was one of several ejected players late in his team's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
Pastrnak's struggles won't last forever, which makes this the perfect time to trade for him.
Multiple experts suggested to Yahoo Sports that leagues could consider even greater changes. Would that include asymptomatic athletes being able to play?
Some fans are not happy that their Raptors and Maple Leafs tickets have been cancelled.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
Parham has a concussion and is expected to leave the hospital Friday.
Byron Leftwich played for the franchise and has had championship success in Tampa Bay. But he's hardly alone in the candidate pool.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Watanabe is arguably the most important Raptors bench player at this time. The stat sheet won't tell you the whole story.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third round of the shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night for their season-high fourth straight victory. Brett Howden had a goal and an assist and Dylan Coghlan also scored in regulation as Vegas won for the seventh time in eight games. Laurent Brossoit had 27 saves. Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider each had a goal and assist in the second period for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in six game
ATLANTA (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Monte Morris added 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 133-115 on Friday night. Nikola Jokic and Jeff Green each finished with 20 points for the Nuggets, who have won three of four. The Hawks were coming off a fifth straight road victory, but they have dropped six in a row at home. Trae Young had 34 points and 10 assists in Atlanta's fifth loss in seven games overall. John Collins added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Denver (15-14) took comm