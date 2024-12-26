Santa announces Jonathan Taylor as MVP of Week 16 'NFL Slimetime'
Santa Clause announces Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as the MVP of Week 16 on "NFL Slimetime".
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
Just how costly was Jonathan Taylor's goal-line fumble for fantasy football managers in Week 15? Kate Magdziuk dives into the data.
RIchardson's play in Week 15 showed he still has a long way to go.
This is not the first time we've seen this in the NFL. In fact, it's not the first time we saw it on Sunday. Yet somehow, it still keeps happening.
Denver overcame three Bo Nix interceptions and capitalized on unforced Colts mistakes in a critical game for the AFC playoff race.
Jackson set the NFL record for most career rushing yards and also threw a pair of touchdowns.
Lamar Jackson broke a record and made his MVP case on Christmas.
Reid addressed Kansas City's postgame locker room dressed in full Santa regalia. Because, of course he did.
There was no buffer-pocalypse for Netflix's Christmas NFL games.
There has never been a player like Wembanyama, but is the NBA ready to abandon its tried-and-true playbook and forge a new path to success?
Patrick Mahomes threw three TDs, and Kansas City also had five sacks and forced two turnovers while clinching home-field advantage in their quest to win a third straight Super Bowl.
Diontae Johnson won't make his Texans debut on Christmas Day.
While children were sleeping with dreams of Santa, South Florida was winning a wild one.
The NFL landed on two good matchups for Christmas.
As Netflix prepares for its Christmas Day NFL close-up, there's plenty on the line for everyone involved.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR wide receiver rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 defense rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 kicker rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
