Sanford Mainers lose semifinal playoff opener
Sanford lost game 1 of the best of three series on Thursday.
The Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports has suspended the chairwoman of the country’s athletics federation after viral footage of an untrained sprinter competing in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday, August 1, circulated online.Footage released by FISU, who run the World University Games, shows the women’s 100 meter sprint.Nasra Abukar Ali, who was part of a delegation chosen to run for Somalia at the games, can be seen lining up at the start of the race.Ali almost immediately falls behind her competitors, disappearing out of the camera’s view. She can be seen completing the race long after her competitors, skipping across the finish line.The clip quickly gathered attention online, with some calling for the resignation of officials involved in the selection of Ali.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports suspended Khadija Aden Dahir, the chair of the Somali Athletics Federation, citing abuse of power.It also said that “Nasra Abukar Ali is not a runner”.Ali’s heat was won by Brazilian sprinter Gabriela Silva Mourao with a time of 11.58 seconds. Ali finished some 10 seconds behind. Credit: FISU via Storyful
“I had those chances and (I felt like) basically I blew them,” says Garrett Davila of the Charlotte Knights. “But looking back, I didn’t blow them.”
Lightning star defenceman Mikhail Sergachev took to social media to clarify some mistranslated comments he made about the Maple Leafs in an interview with a Russian media outlet.
"Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?" Mark Zuckerberg asked his wife, Priscilla Chan, in a WhatsApp exchange.
Baltimore took Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 pick in 2022, and the son of a seven-time All-Star is already on the fast-track to the majors.
Playoff success has been hard to come by in Toronto and the Maple Leafs have an uncertain future ahead of them.
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a den
Gorimbo had used his UFC earnings to send money home to Zimbabwe before Johnson surprised him with a new house in Miami
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever Trevor Richards on the 15-day injured list with neck inflammation. The team also recalled fellow right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo. Francis will be available for today's matinee against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Richards (1-1) has been a reliable middle-innings option out of Toronto's bullpen this season. He has a 2.98 earned-run average with 83 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings pitched. Francis (1-0) has a 2.30 ERA
CALGARY — The Commonwealth Games continue to be a tough sell domestically with a potential third Canadian bid dying by lack of provincial government enthusiasm. Alberta has pulled the plug on a possible 2030 Commonwealth Games bid involving Calgary and Edmonton. The province cited financial risk and an estimated price tag of up to $2.68 billion. That comes after Hamilton's pursuit of 2030 and a Victoria volunteer group's interest in 2026 also expired this year because of Ontario and B.C. governm
With time running out on his 2023 season, Justin Thomas is digging deep trying to make the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Jake Paul promises to put an end to Nate Diaz's fighting career.
“Maybe you are asking, ‘What do you know about English football, Tom?’” the retired NFL great asked while announcing his minority ownership of the club.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being ejected from consecutive training camp practices cost Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones his job Thursday. The Titans waived Jones about three hours after he did not finish practice following a blindside block on linebacker Chance Campbell. Jones was sent off the field after a brief skirmish Tuesday with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Asked if Thursday's block was clean, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said no and that's not how they wan
McElhenney tells PEOPLE how his relationship with Reynolds has grown since they purchased the Welsh soccer team
Russell Henley still thinks about a poor finish from two years ago at the Wyndham Championship. Henley hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th on his way to a 30 on the back nine at rain-softened Sedgefield Country Club. Henley is at No. 34 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Svensson is No 37 and An No. 52.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his third straight game and had his second consecutive multi-goal performance for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night. The Leagues Cup Round of 32 match was delayed 95 minutes because of thunderstorms. Messi scored seven minutes into the match then added a second strike in the 72nd minute. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has five goals in three games since his highly-anticipated MLS debut July 21. As he eluded th
The drama between the BookTok community and a professional athlete has come to a head after a fandom spent months turning fantasy into an opportunity to sexually harass an NHL player.
TORONTO — Paul DeJong is excited to step in as the Toronto Blue Jays new shortstop, even if he doesn't know how long he'll be playing that position. DeJong was named the Blue Jays shortstop against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, a day after he was traded to Toronto from the St. Louis Cardinals. He's assuming the role as all-star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list earlier in the day. "I value my defence and I really take pride in what I'm doing out there, so