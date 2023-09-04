To sandbag or not to sandbag? 2 Gulfport residents answered the question
When Hurricane Idalia targeted parts of the Tampa Bay area with 4 to 7 feet of storm surge, residents rushed to get sandbags. But is that the best option to keep water out of your home? Over the past few days, we've seen dozens of posts on social media asking what people did to seal windows and doors. Many responses talked about professional flood gates you can buy online and install to DIY hacks that are more cost-effective.