Sand Moving With the Wind Makes for Eerie Sight on South Carolina Beach

Sand moving with the wind made for a spooky sight at a beach on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Footage filmed by Richard Williamson looks like something from a horror movie as the sand blows eerily across the deserted beach.

“Secluded beach. Storm just left…pretty awesome,” Williamson wrote in an Instagram post.

Williamson said the video was shot on June 28, which tallies with reports of Storm Danny being downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall on the South Carolina coast. Credit: Richard Williamson via Storyful