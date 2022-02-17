Sand Flies on Northumberland Beach as England Awaits Storm Eunice

High winds sent sand flying across the beach near Cresswell, England, on February 17, as the region awaited the arrival of Storm Eunice.

Footage posted by Saskia Wischnewski shows sand flying amid high winds on the beach near Cresswell in Northumberland, England.

Yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy snow have been issued for Northumberland, starting at 3 am local time on Friday, February 18.

The region was still struggling with the effects of Storm Dudley, which brought high winds and rain when it hit on February 16. Northern Powergrid, which supplies the Northumberland area, said on their website that more than 20,000 homes had been affected, with 200 still without power as of 4 pm on February 17. Credit: Saskia Wischnewski via Storyful