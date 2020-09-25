Sanctuary Status Declared on Church Property for Louisville Protesters Demonstrating Past Curfew

A church in Louisville, Kentucky, was declared a sanctuary on September 24 in order for protesters to gather on the property to avoid a mandatory curfew imposed by police. It was the second day of Breonna Taylor case-related protests in the city.

According to reports, the curfew went into effect at 9 pm on Wednesday, and was to last for 72 hours. In this footage, an official with the First Unitarian Church of Louisville can be seen at 1:11 into the video saying because the church is considered a sanctuary, rules of the curfew do not apply.

Prior to the protesters arriving to the church, individuals can be seen marching down the streets, with some encouraging others to hurry to the property prior to the curfew.

After they arrived at the church, at 1:37 into the video, a black man can be seen shouting at a white crowd to get off the property. Brendan Gutenschwager, who took the footage, wrote on Twitter: “White people have just been threatened with assault and kicked out of the church sanctuary grounds. Almost all press were demanded to leave as well #Louisville #LouisvilleProtests #BreonnaTaylor”

He also tweeted: “It’s just not safe at the moment” and also shared screenshots showing emergency alerts being mass broadcasted via SMS on Thursday night.

The demonstrations were sparked on Wednesday after one of three Louisville officers were indicted in the March 13 shooting of Taylor. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful