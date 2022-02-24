Sanctions will erode Russia’s economy - EU

STORY: At a news briefing alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, von der Leyen said on Thursday (February 24) the measures would increase capital outflow, raise inflation and gradually erode Russia’s industrial basis.

Von der Leyen added that the EU was also aiming at limiting Russia's access to crucial technology, which would cause a severe hit to a vital revenue stream for the country’s elite.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was waiting for Ukraine's allies to impose concrete sanctions on Moscow after the military said four ballistic rockets had been fired at Ukrainian territory from Belarus – Russia’s main ally in the region.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine was waiting for concrete assistance from its allies.