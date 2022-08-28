San Mateo Police Officers Rescue Injured Deer

Police officers rescued an injured deer found near a freeway in San Mateo, California, on Friday, August 26, the city police department said.

In a Facebook post the San Mateo Police Department said one of their officers spotted an injured deer “crawling onto the freeway on-ramp”. Footage shows police officers gently securing the wriggling deer in a sheet before carrying it to their vehicle.

“The deer was safely transported by patrol car to the Peninsula Humane Society,” the police department added. Credit: San Mateo Police Department via Storyful