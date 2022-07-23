San Juan Unified middle school teacher arrested on child sexual abuse charges, sheriff says
A Sacramento County middle school teacher is accused of giving students alcohol, marijuana, pornography and sex toys, authorities said. Glenn Alejandrino, 49, was arrested on Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities believe the incidents took place at Alejandrino's home. They also believe the victim's parents' knew the students were at his home. "One of the most disturbing aspects of this is the kids, their parents know Mr. Alejandrino well and trust him, to the point they gave consent and knew their children were at his home," said Lt. Rod Grassmann.