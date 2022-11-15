San Joaquin County DA calls for outside investigation of Stockton Police Department

The San Joaquin County district attorney on Monday called for an outside investigation into the “practices and policies” of the Stockton Police Department after the recent arrests of two officers accused of serious crimes while on duty. One of the officers, who no longer works with the department, is accused of multiple sexual assaults, among other charges. The other officer is on paid administrative leave since being accused of theft from an elder and other fraud-related charges. District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar called for police oversight after the two men appeared in court for their cases, which are not connected. “These cases hurt our credibility,” Verber Salazar said. “It hurts law enforcement’s credibility because these are people who we entrusted to do a job. Good officers dislike bad officers more than anybody.”