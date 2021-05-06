Sanó's impressive diving stop
Miguel Sanó makes an impressive diving stop at first base to take a hit away from Joey Gallo and potential runs in the 6th
Pavel Buchnevich was punched in the back of the head by Tom Wilson on Monday, and was ejected Wednesday for his own cross check on Anthony Mantha.
Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.
Connor Bedard is just 15 years old but he's been easily the best player at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships.
The first period between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers featured several fights, in an ugly moment for the NHL.
John Means threw the 10th no-hitter in Orioles history Wednesday.
The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.
"But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."
Kawhi Leonard took time after Tuesday's Clippers-Raptors matchup to pump the tires of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.
Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.
Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.
The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.
Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.
Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.
Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.
The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.
ATLANTA — Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker's 30 points and rout the Phoenix Suns 135-103 on Wednesday night. The Suns began the night even with the Utah Jazz in the race for the NBA's best record, thanks to a five-game winning streak. Phoenix faded badly in the fourth quarter of the back-to-back following Tuesday night's 134-118 overtime win at Cleveland. Atlanta outscored Phoenix 38-15 in the fourth period. The Suns' first field goal of the period was a 3-pointer by Langston Galloway with 2:33 remaining. Atlanta led 97-88 before scoring the first 14 points of the fourth period. Rookie Onyeka Okongwu had the first three baskets of the period and scored 14 points. Atlanta stretched its lead to 23 points, 111-88, before the Suns finally managed their first points of the quarter on Cameron Payne's two free throws. By that time, Suns coach Monty Williams had all his starters on the bench. The Hawks began the night fifth in the Eastern Conference. Mikal Bridges, who had 18 points, was the Suns' only other scorer in double figures. Trae Young had 16 points and 12 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari also had 16 points. The Suns lead the NBA with 22 road wins but the Hawks continued their recent strong play at home. The Hawks earned their seventh consecutive home win and have won 15 of its last 17 in Atlanta. The Suns suffered their seventh consecutive loss in Atlanta. The Suns showed no early signs of fatigue. Phoenix made 14 of 22 shots from the field (68.2%) in the high-scoring opening period. Even with the strong shooting, the Suns trailed 42-38 because the Hawks had the same shooting percentage while making 7 of 10 3s. Each team's scoring pace cooled off in the second period. Atlanta took a 67-65 lead into halftime after making only one 3-pointer, by Bogdanovic, in the second period. Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari each made seven 3s in Monday's 123-114 home win over Portland. It marked the first time a pair of Atlanta players each made at least seven 3s in a game. That set a difficult mark to match against the Suns. Before the game, Williams praised Capela, saying the Hawks centre "has been one of the best players in the league. Doesn’t get a lot of recognition in that category but he’s as important to this team as any player in the league is to their team. Capela backed up the compliment with 10 rebounds for his 45th double-double in 59 games. Young recorded his 27th double-double. TIP-INS Suns: The team's return home from a three-game road trip could provide an update on F Jae Crowder (sprained right ankle), who missed his eighth consecutive game. “We hope to get him back soon,” Williams said. Hawks: Atlanta's last home loss to the Suns came on March 24, 2014. ... F De'Andre Hunter missed his 47th game with right knee soreness but could be moving closer to playing. Coach Nate McMillan said Hunter had no physical problems on Wednesday after participating in three-on-three practice on Tuesday. McMillan said an upcoming four-day break will provide more practice opportunity for Hunter, who was averaging 16 points before the injury and was emerging as a key starter. UP NEXT Suns: Return home to play the New York Knicks on Friday night. Hawks: Complete a back-to-back at Indiana on Thursday night before closing the regular season with four consecutive home games. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Charles Odum, The Associated Press
“There’s no doubt about it. I hope he gets it."
MONTERREY, Mexico — Maximiliano Meza scored twice and Monterrey advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 5-2 aggregate victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. Monterrey claimed the second leg 3-0 on Tuesday after a 2-all draw with the Crew in Columbus last week. Meza scored both his goals in the opening half at the Liga MX team's home stadium, in the third and 26th minutes. Miguel Layun added a goal in the 71st minute. Monterrey will face Cruz Azul in the two-legged semifinals, which start in August. Cruz Azul, which sits atop the Liga MX standings, eliminated Toronto FC 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Monterrey has won four Champions League titles in the past decade. The Crew were among five Major League Soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament for club teams in CONCACAF, the confederation for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Marcell Ozuna hit Atlanta's third grand slam in four games, Max Fried pitched five strong innings in his return from the injured list, and the Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Wednesday night. Fried (1-1) allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked one, lowering his ERA from 11.45 to 8.44. He had been sidelined since April 14 with a strained right hamstring. Rookie William Contreras hit his first career homer for the Braves in his third start, replacing the injured Travis d'Arnaud at catcher. By taking the first two games of this series, the Braves have won seven of nine at Washington dating to last season, when they won their third straight NL East title. Washington's Trea Turner hit his team-leading seventh homer, a two-run drive in the eighth inning off Josh Tomlin. A.J. Minter loaded the bases with two outs but got Victor Robles to pop out, and Will Smith worked the ninth for his sixth save in six opportunities. Contreras singled leading off the third against Erick Fedde (2-3) and advanced on a sacrifice bunt and a passed ball. Ronald Acuña Jr. walked and stole second on Fedde's first pitch to Freddie Freeman, who was then intentionally walked. Fedde threw a first-pitch cutter to Ozuna that didn't cut, and Ozuna drove it to the first row of the bleachers in right-centre. Ozuna, who came in batting .195, savored the slump-busting slam with a colorful home run trot, dancing as he rounded second and pointing to the sky twice — once at a full stop. His recent struggles aside, Ozuna's slam was hardly as surprising as those that preceded it for Atlanta — rookie Cristian Pache's first career homer in a loss to Toronto on Saturday night, and pitcher Huascar Ynoa going deep on Tuesday in Washington. Yan Gomes homered off Fried in the fourth. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: Left-hander Sean Newcomb, who spent time on the injured list this season for an undisclosed reason, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday night ahead of Fried's return to the roster. Manager Brian Snitker said Newcomb needed regular work to get back to the form he showed early in the season. Nationals: Juan Soto, limited to pinch-hitting duty because of a left shoulder injury, grounded out leading off the ninth. ... Injured starter Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder) and reliever Wander Suero (left oblique) were both scheduled to throw simulated games on Thursday, manager Dave Martinez said. CAN’T DO BETTER Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan struck out the side on nine pitches in the sixth, the fifth immaculate inning in franchise history and first since Strasburg on July 3, 2019. VACCINATION UPDATE Both managers said their clubs were nearing the 85% vaccination threshold for players and Tier 1 staff, which leads to the relaxation of some COVID-19 protocols, including mask requirements in dugouts and bullpens. Snitker said the Braves were eight or nine days away from hitting the number. Martinez said he's looking forward to not having to wear a mask in the dugout but said a few players “were still on the fence” about getting the vaccine. “They're asking questions about it, so that's good,” he added. UP NEXT Thursday's series finale is a matchup of lefties, with Atlanta's Drew Smyly (0-2, 8.05 ERA) opposing Jon Lester (0-0, 0.00), who is making his second start of the season. ___ Follow Ben Nuckols at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ben Nuckols, The Associated Press