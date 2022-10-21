San Francisco Zoo Welcomes Adorable New Pygmy Hippo

San Francisco Zoo welcomed an adorable new male pygmy hippopotamus named Udo to its park.

Footage posted to Facebook on October 18 shows the hippo playing in his enclosure.

“Udo is acclimating well to his new home and especially loves the meadow space in his habitat where he can eat the African honeysuckle browse that grows there,” San Francisco Zoo said.

“While pygmy hippos are primarily shy and nocturnal forest dwellers, Udo appears to be gregarious and curious. He loves training with our animal care team and usually gets the zoomies first thing in the morning, which is quite adorable.”

Pygmy hippos are listed as endangered on the 2010 IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Credit: San Francisco Zoo via Storyful