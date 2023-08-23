San Diego Water Authority files lawsuit

Reuters Videos

STORY: Thailand's digital minister said he plans to ask a court to shut down Facebook.That's unless the Meta-owned company takes action over scams it says have affected more than 200,000 people.The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society said it had made repeated requests for advertisements it identified as scams to be taken down by Facebook.But it said the problem continued and it would therefore look for court intervention.Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.A ministry spokesperson told Reuters officials were currently gathering evidence of wrongdoing by Facebook.And that would be presented before court.The spokesperson said the court could close down pages and accounts if there was "a lot of wrongdoing".It could also close the entire platform.The ministry said scams found on Facebook included luring users to invest in fake companies.It also alleged other scams included faking government bodies like the Securities and Exchange Commission and trading in digital currencies.