San Diego Water Authority files lawsuit
The San Diego Water Authority has filed a lawsuit.
The San Diego Water Authority has filed a lawsuit.
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstA former maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, now being eyed as a key witness to an attempt to conceal evidence from the government, retracted his grand jury testimony after switching lawyers, prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office said in a Tuesday filing.The unidentified staffer, named only as “Trump Employee 4” in the filing, but suspected to be Yuscil Taveras, who oversaw the club’s security camera system, initially told a grand jury that he hadn’t been privy t
Beijing Hyundai Motor has put its Chongqing plant up for sale at a starting price of 3.68 billion yuan ($505 million), as the South Korean automaker rejigs its strategy in China amid fierce price competition and slowing demand. Beijing Hyundai is selling the land use rights, equipment and other facilities belonging to its plant in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, according to a disclosure on the China Beijing Equity Exchange that was published on Aug. 11. The Chongqing plant, a joint venture with Beijing Automotive Group Co, started production in 2017 with an annual production capacity of 300,000 units.
The billionaire investor’s one simple philosophy could prop you up in hard times.
Francis Ndege isn’t sure if his customers in Africa’s largest slum can afford to keep buying rice from him. Prices for rice grown in Kenya soared a while ago because of higher fertilizer prices and a yearslong drought in the Horn of Africa that has reduced production. Cheap rice imported from India had filled the gap, feeding many of the hundreds of thousands of residents in Nairobi's Kibera slum who survive on less than $2 a day. But that is changing. The price of a 25-kilogram (55-pound) bag o
WINNIPEG — The Law Society of Manitoba has barred two Alberta lawyers from practising in the province after receiving complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders. John Carpay, president of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and Randal Jay Cameron must also each pay a $5,000 fine. Ayli Klein, the law society's counsel, told a panel at a disciplinary hearing Monday that the conduct by Carp
When Cuba in early August announced it was taking a major step towards electronic banking and a "cashless" society, the offices of fledgling small businesses across the communist-run country were left scrambling to figure out how to respond. Most alarming to many budding entrepreneurs was a new 5,000 peso ($20) daily cap on cash withdrawals for businesses, one of several measures the government said were aimed at forcing Cubans to do their transactions electronically, via transfer, online payment and bank cards. The changes were needed to stem a cash shortage, Cuban central bank officials said, as the fast-falling peso and soaring consumer prices combined to drain bank reserves and ATM machines.
Complaints against Canadian airlines are piled so high the backlog dates back more than a year. Now, some passengers are taking airlines to small claims courts to get compensation.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks. The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court seeks unspecified damages and a ban on the further spread of the Knicks' trade secrets. The lawsuit claimed that secrets including scouting and play frequency reports, along with a prep book and a link to valuable so
Miners are now offering high performance computing services to the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence market, the report said.
The Knicks are alleging that a former employee took thousands of files with him to his new position with the Raptors.
Shane Andrew Loughlin was not driving the vehicle at the time of the collision in which three people died.
Retirement is a rewarding chapter in one's life. This is the time where retirees may start creating a lifestyle based on their values and goals. If you're not careful, however, you might find yourself...
Cuba’s private entrepreneurs have been busy importing food and other products from the United States, according to the latest trade data that shows a dramatic 60% jump in exports to Cuba in June compared to the same period last year.
Danielle, who works in digital marketing, thinks some managers who need their workers back in the office are just insecure and bad at their jobs.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A manager with one of Colorado’s largest cannabis companies will serve as the next director of New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division. New Mexico announced the hiring of Todd Stevens on Monday, saying he has years of experience working in Colorado’s marijuana industry. He most recently served as the manager of training and development at Native Roots Cannabis Co. Stevens’ appointment follows a year of turnover at the division and comes as regulators try to ramp up enforceme
STORY: Thailand's digital minister said he plans to ask a court to shut down Facebook.That's unless the Meta-owned company takes action over scams it says have affected more than 200,000 people.The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society said it had made repeated requests for advertisements it identified as scams to be taken down by Facebook.But it said the problem continued and it would therefore look for court intervention.Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.A ministry spokesperson told Reuters officials were currently gathering evidence of wrongdoing by Facebook.And that would be presented before court.The spokesperson said the court could close down pages and accounts if there was "a lot of wrongdoing".It could also close the entire platform.The ministry said scams found on Facebook included luring users to invest in fake companies.It also alleged other scams included faking government bodies like the Securities and Exchange Commission and trading in digital currencies.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Most of the claims of sexual abuse and other mistreatment made in a lawsuit by dozens of former patients of a Virginia children's hospital can move forward, a judge has ruled, rejecting arguments that many of the allegations were time-limited under the state's medical malpractice law. Judge Bradley Cavedo issued the ruling Aug. 14 in favor of most of the dozens of plaintiffs who are suing publicly traded health care company Universal Health Services Inc. and its co-defendant
TORONTO — Dozens of workers at Ontario’s public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning after months of bargaining. "We're living in a time where hard work is not paying off the way it used to for previous generations," said Meredith Martin, TVO's branch president with the Canadian Media Guild (CMG). The union represents around 70 journalists, producers and education workers at the Ontario organization. Some employees at the broadcaster are represented by Unifor and are not part of the cur
Facebook users in the U.S. have until Friday to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay last year.
"Subway does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the process until the transaction has been completed," the company told Reuters in an emailed statement. Reuters reported earlier this month that private equity firms TDR Capital and Sycamore Partners were in talks to team up in their pursuit to acquire Subway, which in February said it was exploring a possible sale of its business. Sources told Reuters then that Subway was targeting well over $9 billion in a deal, and remains uncertain whether TDR and Sycamore can meet its price expectations.