The engineering faculty at Queen's University has a new name, following a $100 million donation from a former student.It will now be known as the Stephen J.R. Smith Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science — Smith Engineering for short.The university announced the donation on Thursday, describing it as the largest gift made to an engineering faculty in Canada and one of the largest ever to Queen's."It feels great to give away $100 million," Smith quipped in an interview ahead of the announceme