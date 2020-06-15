San Diego Surfers 'Paddle for Peace' in Honor of George Floyd

Surfers in California gathered at Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach, San Diego, on June 6, paddling out to sea in honor of George Floyd.

NBC San Diego said hundreds of surfers joined the “paddle for peace,” which saw participants stay silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time prosecutors say a police officer held his knee to George Floyd’s neck in Minneapolis on May 26.

Daina Buchner, an avid photographer, was among those at the event and took drone footage of the surfers on the water.

A poster promoting the event said, “It is important that we lead with kindness and come together as a community full of love and support.” Credit: Daina Buchner via Storyful