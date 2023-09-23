San Diego saw cloudy skies and showers on last day of summer
Summer has come to a close with a final day of showers and cloudy skies in San Diego.
Summer has come to a close with a final day of showers and cloudy skies in San Diego.
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
The Lightning and Steven Stamkos may belong together, but it won't be easy to get an extension done with so many factors at play.
Cris Cyborg's long-standing beef with UFC CEO Dana White is water under the bridge.
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has received multiple injections in his pitching arm in recent weeks and been shut down for the season, an online report said Thursday. Manoah, who was the team's Opening Day starter but struggled for most of the year, hasn't pitched in a game since Aug. 10. He was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo the next day. In a sourced story on Sportsnet, the website reported Manoah has seen several specialists in the last month and is continuing to meet with doctors "
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays got a big win, while the Tampa Bay Rays lost more than a game. Chris Bassitt became the American League's second 15-game winner and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 6-2 on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two AL wild-card positions. Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He tied Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins. “Kind of typical him, you know?” Blue Jays manager John Schn
VANCOUVER — Twice Frenchman Gael Monfils came to Felix Auger-Aliassime's side of the court to remonstrate with him during their Laver Cup match. Twice Auger-Aliassime ignored the taunts from his opponent. "At the end of the day, the goal is to get through and win," said Auger-Aliassime about the confrontation. "I take all matches seriously and want to compete and win and have fun doing it." Auger-Aliassime beat Monfils 6-4, 6-3 as Team World won the first three singles matches of the internation
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the first New York Yankees player to hit three home runs in a game twice in one season when he connected in the seventh inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Judge hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth off rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt. The slugger added his third homer of the night by reaching the second deck in right field with a solo drive off Slade Cecconi. After rounding the bases, the reigning AL MVP took a cur
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foligno texted and called Connor Bedard over the summer, and the veteran had the rookie over to his home. It was a full-circle moment for Foligno ahead of his 17th NHL season. “It brings me back to when I was 19 and I came into the team and I had some really cool older guys to play with,” he said, "like (Daniel) Alfredsson, Mike Fisher and Wade Redden, and the list goes on. I remember going over to Alfie's house and his four kids, I think I had more in common with them than I
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
Beijing denies claims three Indian fighters are unable to enter China for the Asian Games.
The NFL notebook for Week 3 takes a closer look at Justin Fields, Jerry Jones' stance on grass vs. turf, breakout rookie Puka Nacua and more.
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
David de Gea might retire if he does not get offer from major club, Joao Felix to cost Barcelona 80m euros, Matthijs de Ligt growing frustrated at Bayern Munich, plus more.
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
VANCOUVER — Tennis great and Team World captain John McEnroe is sharing his frustration over what he see as a lack of cooperation and care from tennis organization officials when it comes to the Laver Cup. Players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- who all played in last year's competition -- are all missing from the line-up this year due to scheduling issues or injuries. The tournament also lacks a world No. 1 or single Grand Slam title winner and furthered suffered from the l
Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen were an estimated eight over par for the front nine.