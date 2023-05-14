San Diego police make arrest in City Heights-area homicide
The San Diego Police Department made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened late Friday night in the City Heights area.
The San Diego Police Department made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened late Friday night in the City Heights area.
STORY: As of Saturday evening, 83 fires were burning across Alberta, 22 considered to be out of control, with about 16,500 people needing to be evacuated from the area, officials said at a press briefing.“We are seeing widespread cross-over conditions, which means that the temperature is higher than the relative humidity. These conditions lead to extreme fire behavior and will challenge our firefighters on the ground,” Alberta Wildfire information officer Josee St-Onge said at the briefing.Special alerts have been declared across western Canada, where officials have urged vigilance as temperatures in some areas are forecast to hit 86° Fahrenheit (or 30° Celsius), about 50 degrees more than usual.“We remain in an extremely volatile situation and the risk of new wildfires remains significant in much of the province hot and dry conditions are expected to continue over the weekend and into next week,” Bre Hutchinson, the Executive Director of Alberta Emergency Management said.The Canadian army is helping with firefighting and recovery efforts in the province, where a state of emergency has been called since last Saturday. More than 200 soldiers were deployed after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government approved a request for federal assistance on Thursday, with about 100 more expected to join them over the weekend.
A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week. Mlive.com reports that the Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant in the city of Alpena on Wednesday. The 17-year-old's name has not been released though he has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.
Best gift ideas for last-minute shoppers that will prove you didn't forget about Mother's Day.
We found this weekend's best deals from Amazon Canada.
Police arrest David Amado Gonzales on aggravated assault charge after Texas schoolgirl passed note with her home address to bus driver
Bethany Mefford was inside her apartment in the Houston suburb of Humble when she was struck by gunfire
Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, said the "swatting" calls are an attempt to silence him.
Toronto police have identified Viyaleta Lukoshka, 23, as the woman fatally shot in an Etobicoke condo building on Wednesday morning. Police identified Lukoshka in a news release Friday. No further information was released. Police were called to the building at the corner of Manitoba Street and Legion Road North for reports of "unknown trouble" shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Security had received calls from residents who said they heard a "violent interaction followed by the sound
According to the Michigan State Police, state troopers found the suspect at a gas station near the house with noticeable injuries from the slingshot.
Seven-year-old Nikki Allan’s family never gave up their fight to see justice done.
Denise Solorzano, 26, appeared in court charged with eight random attacks across Chicago
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan says a 41-year-old man on the country's 10 Most Wanted list has been extradited from Canada to the United States to face drug-trafficking charges in Detroit. Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, who has Canadian and Laos citizenship, was arrested in the Montreal area following an assault on a police officer and a short pursuit in 2017. Since that 2017 arrest, Sychantha has remained in Canadian custody while he contested his extradition to the
A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of killing two of her children in what prosecutors argued was a doomsday plot. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 deaths of her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, whose remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell following a monthslong search.
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
The York Regional Police is relaunching Operation Beehave - an attempt to amp up police presence in targeted areas - after several arrests caused by teen fights at Canada’s Wonderland.
More details are emerging about the suspect in the Thursday killing of a police officer in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget. One Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was shot dead and two others were injured in what OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique is calling an "ambush." Police identified the officer who was killed as Sgt. Eric Mueller. One of the injured officers, who is 35, was treated and released from hospital Thursday. The other, who is in his early 40s, remains in hospital in s
Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Surinderjit (Jack) Singh in Maple Ridge, B.C., earlier this year. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement that Surinderjit Singh, 55, was found dead in a parking lot in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. PT on March 4. The area is a residential neighbourhood close to Maple Ridge Secondary School. IHIT took over the investigation at the time, deeming Singh's
Crystal Lane Smith was seen on video scrubbing blood from son Aiden Fucci's jeans after he stabbed classmate and cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times.
Kamloops RCMP say a local man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Thompson Rivers University instructor. Rogelio "Butch" Bagabuyo, 55, was taken into custody Friday following a lengthy investigation into the death of Mohd Abdullah last March, according to police. On March 17, 2022, Abdullah was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of Monterey Place, according to RCMP. He had been reported missing three days earlier after not showing up for work. Three days after
A man has died after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon, police say. Toronto police said officers responded to a 911 call in the area of Victoria Street and Dundas Street East at 1:49 p.m. Police said there was a conflict between two men in the area and one man was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead in hospital. The victim's name and age has not been released. Police said the suspect was in the area for some time prior to t