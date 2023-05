Elle

With North African temperatures but a short-haul flight time (under four hours and no jet lag), the fashionista’s favourite Moroccan city is the perfect destination at any time of year – especially when you can stay at one of the best hotels in Marrakech. Morocco's red city is one of the most stylish places to visit this year, along with Lisbon, Mykonos and Copenhagen, of course. Home to Yves Saint Laurent's iconic blue Jardin Majorelle, the UNESCO-protected medina packed with hammams and spice souks, and the Koutoubia Mosque, Marrakech is one of the most photogenic cities in the world.