San Diego leaders tout 7.5% decrease in overall crime
City leaders announced Thursday that overall crime in San Diego decreased last year by 7.5% -- an upbeat trend tempered, however, by a 2.9% increase in violent offenses. https://bit.ly/443qI07
City leaders announced Thursday that overall crime in San Diego decreased last year by 7.5% -- an upbeat trend tempered, however, by a 2.9% increase in violent offenses. https://bit.ly/443qI07
For a long time it was only speculation. Now we know for certain: Russian spy ships are mapping wind farms and key cables off the British coast. There can be only one reason for this – to learn how to sabotage UK and European critical infrastructure in the event of a full-scale war with the West.
The former first lady burned the ex-president on "The Tonight Show," without even saying his name.
Bare Necessities offers cruises where the guests can be naked at sea. Kat Whitmire, a vice president of sales, has been attending them since 1997.
A retired builder has told how his dog potentially saved his leg - by chewing his toe "to the bone" while he was asleep. David Lindsay was taking a nap on his sofa when his wife's scream woke him up. After being rushed to hospital, doctors told him he had lost the feeling in his feet due to two blocked arteries in his legs.
“You’re yelling,” the man was warned, to which he answered: “So is the baby!”
Local authorities reported a large blast in the city, which lies just across the border from Ukraine. The regional governor said two women had been injured. "As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition," Tass cited the defence ministry as saying.
The "Ocean's Eleven" star said the actors now "regret" skipping the chance to be in the 2001 heist comedy film.
"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support."
GoFundMe and TwitterThe father of Kaylin Gillis, the 20-year-old New York woman authorities say was shot dead when her SUV pulled into the wrong driveway this weekend, eviscerated his daughter’s accused killer at a press conference Wednesday, saying he hopes the suspect “dies in jail.”The fiery words from Andrew Gillis came just minutes after a judge in Upstate New York ordered 65-year-old Kevin Monahan to be held without bail against his lawyers’ pleas. Prosecutors said additional charges again
Reports suggest that King Charles III is using the 6 May coronation to attempt to ‘mend’ divisons in the royal family
Hard cheeses and hard salami are fine to cut mold off and eat, but make sure you remove at least an inch, a food safety expert said.
Meghan and Prince Harry stepped out alongside Kate and Prince William after Queen Elizabeth's death, but the reunion was strained
The Black Widow actress praised the Deadpool star, whom she was married to from 2008 to 2011, during a Tuesday appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached a decision about attending King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation that puts them half in, half out
Despite being close to 50 years old, the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun has filled an important role in Ukraine's air-defense network.
The Duchess of Sussex ordered the lemon and elderflower cake again last year for a sweet reason
The last vestiges of democracy in Russia are burning in the fields of the Donbas. Young men are being sent to the slaughter, their post-war tanks proving no match for modern Western kit or the motivation of Ukrainian soldiers defending their homes. Putin knows his only hope of victory – and of prolonging his tenure as the last great Tsar – is the total militarisation of Russia. This is an outcome that suits him well.
“Spring has been rlly cute."
While India's tech talents have risen to top jobs globally, small private colleges have been churning out incompetent graduates, Bloomberg reported.
Louise Butcher hopes to empower other women who have undergone mastectomies.