San Benito County to give cash incentives for vaccines

The Canadian Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jon Lester allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals inched closer to the slumping Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild-card race with a 3-1 win Monday night. The Cardinals closed within 2 1/2 games of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot. San Diego is in between them. The Reds have scored one run in each of their last three games, all losses. Lester (5-6), in his sixth start for St. Louis since being acquired fro