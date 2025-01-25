San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers, 01/25/2025
Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson has risen to the occasion after stepping into the spot occupied by the legendary Gregg Popovich.
After commissioner Adam Silver talked about the possibility of an NBA Europe league on Thursday, Wemby shined with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five blocks in a Spurs rout.
Bennedict Mathurin was ejected after yelling at and bumping into an official while arguing a foul call on Tuesday night.
The Spurs are in Paris this week for a pair of games against the Indiana Pacers.
San Antonio has a golden opportunity, thanks to Victor Wembanyama and a CBA quirk.
